By Jennifer Mayerle
Filed Under:Furnace Inspection, Jennifer Mayerle, Local TV, Service Today, Tom Kriese

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The cooler fall temperatures may have you turning on the heat. It is a good reminder to have your furnace checked to make sure it is working properly.

Experts advise a routine inspection could prevent a costly emergency.

Jerry Lichtenberger prepares his home for heat before he needs it.

“It’s a little like your automobile. If you don’t maintain it, it’s going to give out on you. If it’s 20 below and 3 in the morning, you need it to work so it’s just a smart thing to do,” Lichtenberger said.

He called in “Service Today!” to take a look at his furnace.

“It’s probably your most important appliance here in Minnesota. It’s got a blower motor, it’s got a computer board, it’s got a gas valve when the thermostat says I need heat, it turns everything on,” said service manager Tom Kriese.

gasfurnace e1299082448482 Expert: Nows The Time For A Furnace Tune Up

(credit: CBS)

He said an inspection can catch any issues.

“We check the sensors. We check to make sure it’s burning clean. I have a gas analyzer, carbon monoxide detector, checks the gases leaving, tells me if anything internally that’s not burning clean,” Kriese said.

He explains a fee on the front end could save customers later on.

“The whole industry gets backed up when it gets really cold. It might be a week before someone can get out,” Kriese said. “Well, then you got frozen pipes and it gets really expensive then.”

And so Lichtenberger chooses to heed the warning year after year to have the assurance his house will be filled with warmth when needed.

“It’s a matter of life and death here, or if the pipes freeze up in your house, a good preventive thing to just be ready for winter,” Lichtenberger said.

It is a good reminder to check your furnace before the first freeze. Kriese said you can usually find an inspection special for $79.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.