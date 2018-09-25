ST. JAMES, Minn. (WCCO) — Jesus Abarra was sentenced to one year in prison Tuesday, stemming from an incident in St. James in June 2017.

Abarra, 20, was charged with first-degree assault after he beat 84-year-old Pascual Sanchez with a baseball bat, causing him to bleed from his brain and several fractures, including a broken nose and wrist.

Ibarra was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service and will be on supervised probation for 15 years.

He received credit for 155 days already served in jail.