MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been charged after police say he caused $1,200 worth of damage to a woman’s vehicle with a baseball bat.

The criminal complaint states 61-year-old Clayton Baultrippe approached the victim in the parking lot of an Eagan, Minnesota business Aug. 25 after he said she had been driving recklessly through the lot. Baultrippe told police he had confronted her, but denied having a bat.

When officers questioned the victim, she said she had been behind Baultrippe’s truck in the lot and honked her horn in an attempt to get him to move. When he didn’t, she pulled her vehicle around the truck and parked near the front of the store.

She reported that Baultrippe became angry and began yelling at her through her window, eventually going back to his vehicle to retrieve a bat. He allegedly hit the victim’s car several times with the bat and then pointed the bat at the victim. When the victim threatened to call police, Baultrippe got back in his truck and drove away.

A witness who was at the scene corroborated the victim’s story to police.

Baultrippe is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 15 on first-degree criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges.