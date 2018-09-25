MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The boy who was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday in Minnetonka has been identified as 3-year-old Jamal Yussuf.

Police say Yussuf was hit by the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. on the intersection of Smetana Road and Feltl Road after he darted into traffic. Yussuf was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled blunt force injuries were Yussuf’s official cause of death.

Police say the driver, an 80-year-old Minnetonka man, was traveling eastbound on Smetana Road when he struck the boy.

The driver is cooperating with the Minnetonka Police Department’s ongoing investigation.