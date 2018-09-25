MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer is not a doctor. He does know one of his star players — Everson Griffen — is in a hospital, mending mentally.

“We have a very, very good support program, and our owners do an unbelievable job of giving players all the resources that they need,” Zimmer said.

Griffen has to put football on the back shelf while he tries to heal, with plenty of support.

“That’s our brother,” said running back Dalvin Cook. “We just want to know that he in a good mental state, and we just want to know that he alright. And, you know, we know he strong, he going to push through it, and we just want him to know we got his back.”

Griffen is seen as a team-first kind of guy. He’s unselfish, wants to see others do well, and puts his arms around people who need it. But the truth also is that since they drafted him out of the University of Southern California, the Vikings have long had concerns about things like this.

Griffen has given this organization enough red flags over the years that their concern is warranted. But right now, it is about players reaching out as friends.

“We’re just making sure that, you know, Everson is in a really good spot … just reaching out to him,” said defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

Because they also know he has stood the test of time, and they also know what the coach knows about Everson Griffen.

“I just hope for the best for him,” Zimmer said. “In the long run, he’s a really good kid.”

The Vikings are heading to Los Angeles a day early to get acclimated to the time difference on this short week. Cook is hopeful of returning after missing Sunday’s loss to Buffalo.