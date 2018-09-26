  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marijuana, Olmsted County
(credit: Olmsted County Sheriff)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of dollars worth of marijuana was recovered from the side of the road near Rochester Monday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the marijuana was uncovered from a rural southwest Olmsted County road, where it was concealed in three tote bins and two large garbage bags. Officers found the drugs had been packaged into 112 separate bags.

rochester ditch pot 2 Police Recover $345,000 Worth Of Marijuana From Southwest Minnesota Ditch

(credit: Olmsted County Sheriff)

Police estimate the the drugs to be worth about $345,000.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.