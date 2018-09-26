MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of dollars worth of marijuana was recovered from the side of the road near Rochester Monday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the marijuana was uncovered from a rural southwest Olmsted County road, where it was concealed in three tote bins and two large garbage bags. Officers found the drugs had been packaged into 112 separate bags.

Police estimate the the drugs to be worth about $345,000.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.