WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is denying new allegations of sexual misconduct, saying they’re from the “Twilight Zone.”

In a statement Wednesday, Kavanaugh said: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday it is reviewing new allegations after attorney Michael Avenatti provided a statement from his client to the committee.

According to a document Avenatti posted on Twitter, the woman alleges she witnessed Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s.”

The woman also made other accusations in her statement. The AP has not been able to corroborate them, and continues to investigate.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)