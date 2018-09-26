MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis teenager is charged with criminal vehicular homicide for crashing a stolen SUV into a pickup and killing the three people inside the pickup.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged 18-year-old Dayquan Hodge on Wednesday. Hodge also is charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation for the injuries suffered by the teens in the SUV he was driving.

Authorities say Hodge was driving at least 80 mph on Cedar Avenue and ran red lights before hitting the pickup broadside in south Minneapolis early Sunday.

Killed were the pickup’s driver, 64-year-old Kenneth Carpentier of Bullhead City, Arizona; his wife, 65-year-old Sheryl Carpentier; and another passenger, 48-year-old Kimberly Gunderson of Minneapolis.

State troopers had been chasing Hodge but ended the pursuit.

Hodge is jailed on $300,000 bail. He’s due in court Thursday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)