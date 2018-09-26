  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:30 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dayquan Hodge, Fatal Crash, Kenneth Carpentier, Kimberly Gunderson, Minneapolis, Sheryl Carpentier, Stolen SUV

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis teenager is charged with criminal vehicular homicide for crashing a stolen SUV into a pickup and killing the three people inside the pickup.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged 18-year-old Dayquan Hodge on Wednesday. Hodge also is charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation for the injuries suffered by the teens in the SUV he was driving.

dayquan hodge Minneapolis Teen Charged In Stolen SUV Crash That Killed 3

Dayquan Hodge (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Hodge was driving at least 80 mph on Cedar Avenue and ran red lights before hitting the pickup broadside in south Minneapolis early Sunday.

Killed were the pickup’s driver, 64-year-old Kenneth Carpentier of Bullhead City, Arizona; his wife, 65-year-old Sheryl Carpentier; and another passenger, 48-year-old Kimberly Gunderson of Minneapolis.

minneapolis crash deaths Minneapolis Teen Charged In Stolen SUV Crash That Killed 3

State troopers had been chasing Hodge but ended the pursuit.

Hodge is jailed on $300,000 bail. He’s due in court Thursday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.