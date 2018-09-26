MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report says Minnesota saw the most deaths caused by fires in 2017 than it has seen in more than 20 years.

According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s report, Minnesota had 68 fire deaths last year, which is the highest number since 1995. Seventeen of those people died in homes with working smoke alarms.

The total number of fires reported last year was 13,456, showing a 1 percent increase from 2016.

Most of the fires reported, 45.1 percent, were caused by cooking. Ninety-three percent of those fires were contained.

“We’re seeing adults over age 50 die in fires at an alarming rate — a tend that is likely to continue as our population ages,” State Fire Marshal Bruce West said.

“Everyone from firefighters to family members to fire educators must play a role in reversing this trend. How? With education. With honest and open discussions about the dangers of fire. With facts.”

You can read the full report at the Department of Public Safety’s website.