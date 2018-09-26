  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Homeless Camp, Homelessness, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis City Council members are slated to talk Wednesday afternoon about ways to address the Franklin-Hiawatha homeless camp.

Hundreds of people now call the encampment just outside of downtown Minneapolis home.

Currently, the city is working for find a place to open a “navigation center,” where people could stay until they find temporary, or permanent, housing.

They’d like to open it in October.

As such, the city’s Housing Policy and Development Committee will discuss options at the Wednesday meeting.

