MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Jimmy Butler trade saga continues with whispers about a deal with Miami.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein tweeted that South Beach is Butler’s preferred destination.

Jimmy Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have informed Wolves ownership that Miami is Butler's preferred trade destination, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2018

According to recent reports, the Heat have been aggressively pursuing a deal with Minnesota to acquire Butler.

Head Coach Tom Thibodeau said he’d honor Butler’s request for a trade, but the team would only make a deal if it would benefit the Wolves.