Jeff Johnson, Midterm Election, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican Jeff Johnson has closed a sizable fundraising gap as he runs for Minnesota governor against Democratic Rep. Tim Walz.

Johnson won an Aug. 14 primary over former Gov. Tim Pawlenty last month despite a drastic funding disadvantage. The Hennepin County Commissioner and failed 2014 gubernatorial candidate had raised just $306,000 heading into the primary.

Campaign finance reports released Wednesday show Johnson and Walz each raised about $1.3 million since winning their parties’ nomination. Both candidates have more than $1 million on hand heading into the November election.

It’s a big fundraising turnaround for Johnson. He pulled in hundreds of thousands of dollars in the last two months from lobbyists and major GOP donors who had previously focused on helping Pawlenty.

