Karen Monahan, Keith Ellison
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Minnesota Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison says he’s requesting a House Ethics Committee investigation into the allegation of physical abuse from an ex-girlfriend.

Karen Monahan said Ellison dragged her off a bed by her feet in 2016 while screaming obscenities. Ellison denies it happened. Ellison is a deputy chairman at the Democratic National Committee and running for Minnesota attorney general.

An investigation triggered by the state’s Democratic Party is expected to conclude soon. But Ellison said in a statement Wednesday that he requested the ethics investigation.

Ellison says Monahan’s allegation is unsubstantiated and he wants to move on. Buzzfeed first reported Ellison’s statement.

Democrats are under pressure to take the allegation against Ellison seriously as they press for investigations of the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Here’s the full statement:

“Today I am announcing that I will submit a request for a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations against me raised by a former partner. I am taking this step now because I am innocent and eager to see this entire matter resolved.

In addition to any House Ethics investigation, an independent investigation has been conducted by an independent attorney. I have complied fully with that investigation, the results of which should be made public soon.
These allegations have lingered in the public sphere, and remain unsubstantiated. I welcome an investigation by the House to allow us to move on.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

