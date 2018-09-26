MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a 16-year-old boy killed in a stabbing in Minnetonka Sunday night.

The boy’s 12-year-old brother was charged Monday in connection with the incident. Minnetonka police say the boy was arrested Sunday night.

On Saturday, officers arrived to an apartment complex located on the 11000 block of Fairview Road around 8:15 p.m. and found the 16-year-old with a severe stab wound to the chest. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the victim’s 12-year-old brother stabbed him with a kitchen knife. The victim’s mother and other family members were present at the time of the incident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Sebastian Antonio Harris of Minnetonka. His cause of death is a sharp force injury, and the manner of death is homicide.

The incident remains under investigation.