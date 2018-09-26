  • WCCO 4On Air

By Bill Hudson
Filed Under:Cub Foods, Damon Moore, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  A fight inside a Cub Foods store in south Minneapolis ended with one man dead and another in jail.

Police arrested 56-year-old Damon Moore on probable cause of murder after a man died outside of a Cub Foods.

“There was some kind of verbal altercation inside the store between two adult males, and that eventually led to a physical altercation,” said Minneapolis Police Spokesman, Scott Seroka. “When those two males were removed from the store the altercation continued in the parking lot.”

Authorities responded to the scene around 10 p.m after a reports of a man on the ground. Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no weapons were involved and Moore will likely be charged tomorrow. It’s unclear if the two men knew each other.

