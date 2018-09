MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The swimming community in the southwest metro are mourning the passing of a 13-year-old swimmer from Chaska.

Jenna Paschke, an 8th grader at District 112, passed away on Tuesday morning.

According to Chaska Herald’s Eric Kraushar, Paschke was diagnosed with a brain tumor on Sunday.

Devastated to hear the news of the passing of 13-year-old Jenna Paschke this morning. 8th grader in District 112. The Paschkes/Kilbers are wonderful people that I have gotten to know these last 7 years. My condolences to the family, and her @ChanGSwimDive team. More to come — Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) September 25, 2018

Now, students are being asked to wear purple to honor and remember her.

EVERYBODY WEAR PURPLE TOMORROW TO HONOR JENNA PASCHKE

An incredible girl, team mate, swimmer, and soul. #WeSwim4Jenna #FlyHighJenna #JennaStrongAlways #OurJenna 💜 — Justine Stellmaker (@justinestell) September 26, 2018