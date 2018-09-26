  • WCCO 4On Air

Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in a south Minneapolis residential neighborhood.

Authorities say a gunman opened fire on the victim as he sat in a vehicle about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect jumped into a waiting car that sped away from the scene.

Authorities say the victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later. He has not been identified.

Police haven’t said whether the man arrested is the shooter or the get-away driver.

