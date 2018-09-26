MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An employee at a north metro Target store is suing the company, claiming that she was denied the opportunity for a promotion because she turned down a manager’s sexual advance.

She also alleges that when she told other higher-ups at the Fridley location about what happened, they either didn’t care or said she misunderstood what had happened.

Eva Biswas, a cashier at the Fridley store on 755 53rd Avenue, filed a civil suit last week in Hennepin County court.

According to the complaint, Biswas alleges that a manager at the location responded to a request for potential managerial training by taking her into an office room, locking the door and dangling men’s underwear in her face.

The manager allegedly touched himself and told Biswas: “If you want a promotion, you’re going to have to do some hard work for me.”

The complaint only names the manager as “Phil.” It also does notes the he began to stare at Biswas in a sexual way almost immediately after she was hired and refused her repeated requests for potential advancement.

Days after the underwear incident, which allegedly happened in April, Biswas says she told another member of the store’s staff about what happened. In response, the manager “simply walked away,” the complaint says.

Not long after, Biswas saw the higher-ups talking with Phil.

In May, another store leader approached Biswas and told her that she misunderstood what had happened, saying that Phil was “only folding clothes.”

The suit says that Biswas suffered suicide thoughts, which required hospitalization. She remains on medical leave from Target.