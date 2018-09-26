  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An owl in western Wisconsin is OK after being struck by a driver and getting lodged into the vehicle’s grill over the weekend.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, a driver in Trempealeau County was traveling on a local road Saturday evening when the owl flew out in front of his vehicle.

The driver, believing the owl dead after it was jammed into the grill, decided he’d deal with it in the morning. The next morning, much to his surprise, he realized the owl wasn’t dead in the morning.

Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Meghan Jensen responded and they were able to carefully free the owl from the grill.

Even more surprising, the owl appeared uninjured!

“To be safe and sure, Warden Meghan took the bird to the Coulee Region Humane Society for a checkout. AOK! That calls for another wow,” the Wisconsin DNR said.

Jensen successfully released the owl into a wooded area near where the collision took place.

The Wisconsin DNR says the owl will need to look both ways before crossing a road next time.

