MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We witnessed a national drama unfolding on Thursday in Washington, D.C. with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh trying to salvage his integrity.

And searing accusations from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh assaulted her in high school.

Democratic Senators renewed their calls for an FBI investigation, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh about his drinking. Which drew a harsh, caustic response.

“So you’re saying there’s never been a case where you drank so much that you didn’t remember what happened the night before or part of what happened?” Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh.

“You’re asking about blackout, I don’t know. Have you?” Kavanaugh replied.

“Could you answer the question judge? That’s not happened, is that your answer?” Klobuchar asked.

“Yeah, and I’m curious if you have,” Kavanaugh answered.

“I have no drinking problem, judge,” Klobuchar said.

“Nor do I,” Kavanaugh said.

Those comments unexpected, and politically shocking. Klobuchar’s father is an alcoholic.

After tempers cooled, Kavanaugh came back and apologized.

“I started my last colliloquy by saying to Senator Klobuchar how much I respect her and what she said at the last hearing. She asked me a question and I responded with a question, and I am sorry I did that. It’s a tough process, I am sorry about that,” Kavanaugh said.

“I appreciate that. I want to add that when you have a parent who is an alcoholic, you are pretty careful about drinking. I was truly just trying to get to the bottom of the facts and the evidence,” Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh called his confirmation process “a national disgrace” and “absurd at the highest level. It was personal.