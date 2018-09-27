BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Police are actively investigating a report of a possible abduction, which occurred Wednesday night in the area of 26th Street Northwest and Calihan Avenue in Bemidji.

While a missing person report has not been filed, police received the possible abduction report just after 7:30 p.m. The juvenile witness told police he saw a four-door black Jeep approach a female walking on the side of the street, and a passenger in the backseat pulled her into the vehicle before driving away.

The witness described the woman as around 20 years old with shoulder-length brown hair. She is also described as slender and wearing black leggings and a blue or green sweater, police said.

According to the witness, the Jeep has a 2013 BSU fishing sticker and slotted covers over the tail lights.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.