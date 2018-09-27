MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dunkin’ Donuts is the latest business to change its name to keep up with consumer demands.

Research at consulting firm Accenture estimates millennials spend $600 billion a year. The younger Generation Z, effectively college students and younger, are expected to eventually surpass that.

Different companies have different strategies on how to tap into that buying power.

Edina-based Dairy Queen added artisan sandwiches to some of its menus while still offering its nostalgic dipped cones and blizzards. Part of that approach was to evolve from fast food to what it considers “fan food.”

Weight Watchers, now officially known as WW, took a more wholesome approach, as if to acknowledge there’s more to being healthy than weight alone.

Dunkin’ has already announced some of its plans.

Come early 2019, when the new launch takes off, it plans to scale back on the donut menu slightly while putting more emphasis on breakfast sandwiches and coffee.