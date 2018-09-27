  • WCCO 4On Air

Everson Griffen (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Viking defensive end Everson Griffen is apologizing after a series of events that raised mental health concerns.

Witnesses at the Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis said Griffen threatened to assault staff members last weekend.

A police report says he went to a teammate’s home, got into a stranger’s car at a gas station and demonstrated paranoid behavior.

In a statement, Griffen says in part, “I apologize for not being able to take the field with my teammates and do not have an exact timeline for my return. I promise, however, I will return as a much-improved player.”