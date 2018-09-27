BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – A 26-year-old Redby man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder after police say he violently beat and killed his 23-month-old son.

Gary Wayne Jackson Jr. pleaded guilty on June 20 and was sentenced Thursday in Bemidji.

According to court documents, Jackson repeatedly punched his son, resulting in the child’s death. Police say Jackson did not seek appropriate medical attention for the child following the assault. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso, the final autopsy report revealed.

Jackson’s sentencing also includes five years of supervised release.