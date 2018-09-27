  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMMurphy Brown
    View All Programs
By Angela Davis
Filed Under:EduHam, Hamilton, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Twin Cities’ high school students spent Thursday at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Minneapolis to catch a matinée performance of the Tony Award winning musical ‘Hamilton.’

The students have spent weeks studying the story of Alexander Hamilton in the classroom, and as WCCO’s Angela Davis shows us, some students had a chance to perform in front of the ‘Hamilton’ cast.

‘Hamilton’ has taken the country by storm, and now in its third year the musical is taking over schools with a program called EduHam. The classroom curriculum is designed to teach students about America’s Founding Fathers and invites students to create their own works like songs, poems or rap routines.

“My performance was called Hit or Miss and it’s about the Hamilton-Burr duel,” said Naje Wright. “That was pretty dope.”

Some of the Hamilton cast members watched the student performances and then answered questions. Conroe Brooks plays George Washington and King George.

“It’s very inspiring to be able to inspire, you know, I love it. I love it,” said Hamilton Cast Member, Conroe Brooks. “It’s fun to be able to answer these questions for them, give them encouragement, tell them it’s okay to be terrified to do things.”

Around 24 hundred students saw ‘Hamilton’ at the Orpheum this afternoon, and another 24 hundred will see it next Thursday. The students represent dozens of high schools from across the state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.