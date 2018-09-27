MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Twin Cities’ high school students spent Thursday at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Minneapolis to catch a matinée performance of the Tony Award winning musical ‘Hamilton.’

The students have spent weeks studying the story of Alexander Hamilton in the classroom, and as WCCO’s Angela Davis shows us, some students had a chance to perform in front of the ‘Hamilton’ cast.

‘Hamilton’ has taken the country by storm, and now in its third year the musical is taking over schools with a program called EduHam. The classroom curriculum is designed to teach students about America’s Founding Fathers and invites students to create their own works like songs, poems or rap routines.

“My performance was called Hit or Miss and it’s about the Hamilton-Burr duel,” said Naje Wright. “That was pretty dope.”

Some of the Hamilton cast members watched the student performances and then answered questions. Conroe Brooks plays George Washington and King George.

“It’s very inspiring to be able to inspire, you know, I love it. I love it,” said Hamilton Cast Member, Conroe Brooks. “It’s fun to be able to answer these questions for them, give them encouragement, tell them it’s okay to be terrified to do things.”

Around 24 hundred students saw ‘Hamilton’ at the Orpheum this afternoon, and another 24 hundred will see it next Thursday. The students represent dozens of high schools from across the state.