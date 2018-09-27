  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for a 2017 car crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Police say she caused the crash.

Chelsea Nichelle Haynes, 24, pleaded guilty on Sept. 18 to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation.

According to police, Haynes and 28-year-old Raheem Meekins were chasing each other on April 30, 2017, when Haynes drove through a red light and broadsided a car, seriously injuring the driver and killing a passenger. Jason Ritenour, 32, was a passenger in the car and died at the scene. Four cars total were involved in the crash.

Court documents say the incident began at West Grant Street and LaSalle Avenue when a brick was thrown at Meekins’ Jeep and Haynes’ boyfriend punched Meekins. Meekins allegedly picked up the brick and threw it at Haynes’ windshield, prompting the chase. The chase ended at the intersection of 26th Street West and Blaisdell Avenue South.

Meekins pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 and was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison.

