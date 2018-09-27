Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Side Lake, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 74-year-old Virginia woman died Thursday morning after the vehicle she was in swerved to avoid a deer and hit a tree, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 4:44 a.m. on the 12000 block of East Road in Side Lake, which is north of Chisholm.

When first responders arrived, they found the 53-year-old male driver suffering several injuries from the crash, which happened after the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. An investigation shows the driver, a Hibbing man, lost control of the vehicle after swerving to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway.

The woman was taken to Fairview University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing, where she later died. The victims have not been identified.

The woman’s cause of death is under investigation, whether it was related to the crash or other medical issues.

