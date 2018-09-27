  • WCCO 4On Air

Donna Bergstrom, Jeff Johnson, Ken Martin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Democratic party is responding after Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson accused a DFL tracker of entering his running mate’s home.

Johnson said a minor he believed to be a tracker, someone who follows an opponent candidate on the campaign trail, entered Donna Bergstrom’s house under false pretenses.

The DFL issued a statement, saying they identified the person.

DFL Chairman Ken Martin said it was an over-zealous teenage intern who has never been a DFL employee.

Martin says he personally called Johnson to apologize.

