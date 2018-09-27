It’s Week 4 in the NFL season and the Minnesota Vikings are still in rebuilding mode after last Sunday’s humiliating loss to the (then) 0-2 Buffalo Bills.

So you’re playing fantasy football, and you want some Vikings in your lineup? Who should you play?

It’s simple. The Vikings don’t trust their offensive line against the Rams’ defensive line.

QB Kirk Cousins will try to move the pocket. Kyle Rudolph will be a target in the red zone, or Adam Thielen from longer distances.

Also, look for the Vikings’ defense to come up with at least 6.

Lots of pressure, lots of gambling, lots of blitzes for the Minnesota Vikings … at least if they’re going to be the Rams.