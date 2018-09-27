MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Maple Grove woman has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed two high school students, admitting that she was speeding in excess of 80 mph just before the fatal collision.

In a plea agreement, 33-year-old Rachel Diane Kayl admitted she was greatly negligent in the moments before the crash in December 2016, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

The collision happened in Arden Hills, with Kayl’s vehicle slamming into a car with three Mounds View High School students. Two of them, Stephanie Carlson and Bridget Giere, died in the crash. Another suffered severe injuries.

Per the plea agreement, Kayl pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation, the county attorney’s office said. Two counts of manslaughter were dismissed.

Also per the agreement, Kayl is expected to be sentenced to a stayed sentence of 10 years supervised probation, with a possible year in jail, pending the judges’ discretion.

Kayl’s sentencing is slated for Dec. 19.