MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the last weekend of September and fall is in full swing.

Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and Oktoberfest celebrations are just some of the things you can do if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Surly Darkness Day

This weekend, is Darkness Day, or shall we say Darkness weekend?

The annual day that celebrates the release of the brew Darkness is now taking place over two days in Somerset, Wisconsin

Enjoy music, bonfires, food trucks and more at this camp-out party.

If you aren’t interested in camping, Surly has organized a shuttle to and from Somerset on Saturday.

Black Forest Inn Oktoberfest

Loosen your lederhosen, it’s the annual Oktoberfest celebration at Black Forest Inn.

Ten days, ten themes featuring prizes, games, contests, the ceremonial keg tapping, live music, brats, beer from local brewers and more.

Prost!

Event entry is FREE.

Bachman’s Fall Ideas House

Check out the Bachman’s Fall Ideas House to discover a fresh crop of home decorating trends and fall inspiration.

Warm whites blend with a rainbow of fall colors.

Artwork, pillows, trays and accents feature rich woods and chunky textures.

Unique décor ideas in every room!

Twenty percent of ticket proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland.

Nelson Farm Pumpkin Patch Festival

Finally, get into the fall spirit at the Nelson Farm Pumpkin Patch Festival in Litchfield.

Pick pumpkins with the family, visit friendly animals or try the corn maze.

The festival spans every Saturday and Sunday now through Halloween.