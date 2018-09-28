ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – St. Paul police are currently investigating a report of a possible sexual assault that took place at Crossroads Elementary sometime in January. The report involves a 17-year-old Cretin-Derham Hall student.

According to police, the 17-year-old female student had been at Crossroads Elementary for a school service project when the alleged sexual assault occurred with an adult male staff member.

Though no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the male employee has been placed on leave, according to information sent to parents and faculty at the school.

No additional information has been released at this time.