MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Weather officials have issued a freeze warning for most of Minnesota, as temperatures are expected to plunge Friday night into the low 30s and even the 20s in some areas.

The National Weather Service says the warning goes into effect at 11 p.m. Friday and will last until 9 a.m. Saturday. Anyone with sensitive outdoor plants outside is advised to bring them indoors or risk them being killed by the cold.

A frost advisory has also been issued for several counties in southern and southeastern Minnesota.

Cover those tender plants. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s across much of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin tonight. pic.twitter.com/AkrBzOWtKt — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 28, 2018

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says overnight temperatures in the metro could drop below freezing. However, due to the urban heat island effect, temps are expected to remain above 32 degrees in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The average low temperature in late September in the Twin Cities is around 47 degrees. The average high is 66. So far, this month has been warmer than average. Indeed, it was only two weeks ago when highs in the Twin Cities climbed into the 90s.

But back to the freeze warning.

Overnight, temperatures in communities across Minnesota and western Wisconsin could see temperatures fall into the 20s. Cities such as St. Cloud, Grand Forks, and Ely are all expected to see temps dip below freezing.

As Saturday progresses, temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 50s. Sunday will likely bring similar temperatures and a chance of light rain showers.

Looking ahead, a warm-up is expected next week, with Tuesday night bringing possible thunderstorms and highs Wednesday climbing into the 70s.

Typical highs for early October in Minnesota are in mid 60s.