MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old soldier from Milaca who was killed in the Korean War will be buried with full military honors after his remains were identified.

On Friday, the Defense POW/MIX Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that the remains of Army Sgt. Eugene Yost were accounted for on March 28, 2018.

Yost was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.

Yost was reported missing in action on Sept. 3, 1950 when North Korean soldiers overran his cavalry’s positions in South Korea.

Remains were found in March 1951 where Yost’s regiment fought, but they were unable to be identified and were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific – known as the Punchbowl — in Honolulu. On June 12, 2017, the remains were disinterred and sent to a laboratory for identification.

Scientists were then able to identify it as Yost’s remains.

Yost’s remains are being returned to his family for burial with full military honors on October 5 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minnesota.

Today, 7,686 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, according to the DPAA.