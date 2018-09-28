MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a man stabbed and killed outside a Minneapolis grocery store is sharing their story.

Police say a fight broke out late Tuesday night inside a Cub Foods store in Minneapolis.

According to court documents, 56-year-old Damon Moore followed 54-year-old Jeff Miller into the parking lot and stabbed him in the head. Miller died a short time later.

“It’s just the person he was. He was a hard worker. A really hard worker,” said Miller’s son, Jesse. “He’d give his shirt off his back to someone in a snow storm.”

That’s how Jesse will remember his father, which is why what happened Tuesday night makes so little sense to Jesse and his mom, Sarah.

“And he didn’t come back. And we tried to call him and there was no answer on his phone,” Sarah McPherson said.

That night, the family said Jeff Miller left to buy cigarettes at a Cub Foods store on 26th Avenue.

Witnesses said 56-year-old Damon Moore, a man with a lengthy criminal history, was already inside. He appeared intoxicated and was being belligerent. When Miller walked in, Moore called him names and a fight broke out between the two men.

Customers said Moore then pulled a knife out of his pocket and followed Miller into the parking lot. After another struggle, witnesses said Moore stabbed Miller in the side of the head. He died a short time later. Jesse and his girlfriend had to break the news to his mom.

“I could tell by her reaction that it was surreal. And she started shaking, I had to hold her and I was like, ‘It really happened,’” Jesse said.

“I finally slept last night for the first time in three days,” Sarah said. “Maybe I was staying up thinking he was coming home.”

They’ll remember Jeff as a man who put family first. He built a backyard patio for Jesse’s high school graduation.

“And I’d like to think his death wasn’t in vain,” Sarah said. “I’d like to think that since Jeff died, this gentleman will be off the streets.”

Moore has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He had previous convictions of criminal sexual assault, assault and drug possession.

He made his first court appearance Friday afternoon. Prosecutors were seeking $1.5 million bail.