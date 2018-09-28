MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter is coming. But first, we need to get through the first few chilly months of fall.

“It’s just a roller coaster you get used to it,” said Eagan resident Maria Lima.

Almost the entire state is under a freeze warning, which starts at 10 p.m. on Friday night and lasts through 9 a.m. Saturday.

That means your outside plants are in danger of frosting over. Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis will be bundling up their plants or taking them inside the greenhouse before the sun goes down. Even you Halloween pumpkin isn’t safe.

“Pumpkins are full of water, and what happens when low temperatures is that the water gets freeze,” said J.P. from Sunnyside Gardens. “The whole thing gets very soft.”

Covering your plants at home in the right material is crucial to make sure they stay healthy.

“Plastic bags or old sheets that you don’t use anymore are potentially not very really ones,” J.P. said. “They will not be covering as much, so thick cotton is the solution.”

Humans are a little heartier than hostas, but that still doesn’t mean it was warm enough for shorts. The lights were not enough to keep everyone toasty at the Farmington and Eagan football game at the TCO Performance Center.

“[My toddler is] wearing an undershirt, another shirt and two sweaters just in case!” Lima said.

But bundled up in blankets and sweatshirts, the late September chill could not keep these high school football fans away. Their school spirit helped keep them warm.