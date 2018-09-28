MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a carjacking and shooting that resulted in two teens being shot, according to Anoka County officials.

According to police, the carjacking happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, near the intersection of 42 Avenue and Fillmore Street Northeast.

The victims – a 17-year-old from Maple Grove and a 16-year-old from Brooklyn Park – both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Police say the older victim called 911, telling dispatchers that he’d been shot and that someone stole his SUV, a 2016 Jeep Patriot with Minnesota license plate AWF385. The vehicle has yet to be found.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that an investigation shows there is a prior relationship between the victims and suspects.

On Friday, authorities from Columbia Heights police and Anoka County arrested the 16-year-old suspect. Charges have not been filed in the case, and it’s being reviewed by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.