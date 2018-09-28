MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in northern Minnesota say a 74-year-old woman is dead after a fatal crash that may have involved a deer.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday on the 12000 block of East Road in Side Lake, Minnesota.

When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle, which had left the roadway and struck a tree. It’s believed the driver lost control of the vehicle when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Hibbing, suffered several injuries in the crash.

The passenger, a 74-year-old woman from Virginia, Minnesota, was taken to a hospital for her injuries. She later died.

The medical examiner is investigating whether the death was related to the crash, or other non-related medical issued.

The crash continues to be investigated.