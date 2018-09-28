MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A number of Minnesota police departments are participating Friday in a “virtual ride along” on Twitter.

About a dozen Minnesota agencies have said that they’ll give their followers a feel of what’s happening in their areas all day long.

Some of the agencies participating are the sheriff’s offices of Dakota, Chisago and Carver counties, and the police departments of Orono, Cloquet and Ely.

The hashtag to follow on Twitter is #MNcopsVRA.