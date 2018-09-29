MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A police pursuit led to a suspect vehicle slamming into a north Minneapolis home early Saturday morning.

Police say officers saw a car cross into the median on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue North at about 1 a.m. Officers tried to pull the driver over, but they fled.

Officers briefly perused the vehicle, but soon called it off. Five minutes later, other officers arrived at the scene of a crash on the 2300 block Irving Avenue North. That same suspect vehicle had crashed into a house, causing significant damage.

The driver was arrested, and police say they were possibly driving drunk. It is not clear if the driver was hurt.