MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Love Your Melon opened the doors of its first brick-and-mortar studio on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Love Your Melon is a hat company that give half of its net profit to nonprofits who help kids and families that are battling cancer.

Thousands of customers have bought the Love Your Melon hats online for the past five years, but people can now buy them in the studio.

“This is our new home. We have been working on this for six months,” said Love Your Melon President Zachary Quinn. “As you can see it’s beautiful, it’s all white. We will be releasing new products out of here once or twice a month. This is our blank canvas to work on and everything we get to create in here will be really vibrant and colorful and creative.”

The studio is not going to be a normal retail store. It is only going to be open to the public once or twice a month, when the company releases new products. It will be hosting events for its nonprofit partners, events for kids battling cancer, and events for its corporate partners. However, it will be open the entire Black Friday Weekend, so people can do their Christmas shopping.

The studio opened at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, but Kayla Anderson and her mom Rita, were waiting at line at 7:30 a.m. to be the first ones in.

“We knew the line started at 8 a.m. and we wanted to get here before everyone else did,” Kayla said.

“Yeah, she came and kicked me out of bed this morning. She said, ‘Get up!’” Rita said.

Kayla said it was worth it.

“I love Love Your Melon, and I want to support them for a good cause,” she said.