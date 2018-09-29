MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of dogs are looking for new homes in Minnesota. The pups arrived at Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton Saturday.

They came up from Houston, Texas. They were original going to go to shelters in the Carolinas, but Hurricane Florence throw off those plans. So Ruff Start Rescue offered to take them in.

“She came from a park down in Texas, Melrose Park, where they dump dogs all over the park down there,” said Azure Davis, executive director and founder of Ruff Start Rescue. “She was abandoned down there, and we had a rental car when we were down there visiting and we were actually able to catch her. She was very timid and scared.”

Ruff Start Rescue is looking for people who are interested in adopting or fostering these dogs.