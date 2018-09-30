Bemidji, Minn. (WCCO) — An 18-year-old man was found unresponsive early Saturday morning at a Bemidji State University dorm.

Police responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. to Tamarack Hall of a man lying on the ground bleeding. When officers arrived, they found the man, who they believe fell from a high elevation.

Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts, but all were unsuccessful.

Police determined the man was a visitor and not a student enrolled at BSU.

The victim’s family has been notified, but his name is being withheld pending further investigation.