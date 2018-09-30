MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find two missing children who were last seen Saturday night.

Police say Mateo Cooley, 10, and Mollycia Cooley, 11 were seen in Rose Creek, Minnesota at 10:30 p.m. Police say the children’s mother, 40-year-old Izetta Cooley, arrived to the residence where the children were staying and left with them. Cooley is court ordered to not have contact with the children.

Earlier reports indicated a third child, Maryssa Cooley, 15, was also missing, but she has been determined to be safe and located away from her mother and siblings.

Izetta Cooley is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities believe they are traveling in a black 2007 Suzuki XL7 with license plate 103WJC.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Cooley and her children, or has any other information, is encouraged to contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 507-437-9400 or call 911.