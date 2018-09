ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man has been arrested after he told police he killed a woman in his home.

Authorities say Daniel Kenning arrived to the St. Cloud Police Department to report killing a woman. When officers arrived, they found the 45-year-old woman dead.

Kenning is being held at the Stearns County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.