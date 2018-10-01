  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Homeless Camp, Homelessness, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A third person reportedly died over the weekend in connection to the homeless encampment dear downtown Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune reports that 51-year-old Pamela Rivera died Sunday morning of an apparent drug overdose. She was a mother to eight and grandmother to seven.

Rivera’s death is the third connected to the group of dozens of people sleeping in tents near Hiawatha and Franklin avenues.

In less than a month, two others have died in or near the camp.

Currently, city officials are working with the Red Lake Band of Chippewa to relocate the encampment to a temporary housing facility.

