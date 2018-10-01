MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eighteen-year-old Antonio Cortez Rule, Jr., was charged with assault Monday after authorities say he pointed a gun at an officer.

The original complaint states Rule was among a group of men blocking traffic on Lowry Avenue North Friday evening. Officers reported they tried to stop the group, but the men ignored their commands.

The complaint further states Rule then put his hands in his waistband, appearing to possess a gun. After refusing several orders from officers to stop, police say Rule began to run.

Officers chased Rule on foot until an officer confronted him as he came around a home. The officer stated Rule had his gun drawn and was pointing it at him.

The complaint says the officer “feared for his life,” so he shot at Rule. Rule dropped his weapon and fled, but was apprehended nearby by an assisting officer.

Rule is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and prohibited person with a firearm.

Rule’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.