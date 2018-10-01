MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deer harvested from southeastern Minnesota during the opening weekend of archery season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports the animal was taken about one mile from Preston, Minnesota in the center of the CWD management zone. Mandatory surveillance is in effect for this particular area.

Since the fall of 2016, 18 deer have tested positive for the disease in this zone.

“This discovery highlights the importance and necessity or our disease surveillance efforts, and we’re appreciative of hunters’ willingness to help us combat CWD by complying with mandatory sampling regulations and carcass movement restrictions,” said Lou Cornicelli, wildlife research manager for the DNR.

For more information about CWD and the current and upcoming hunting seasons, visit the DNR’s website.