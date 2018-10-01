MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the east metro say a suspected drunk driver collided early Monday morning with an ambulance and a squad car. No one was hurt.

The Maplewood Police Department says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 120, just north of County Road 14. The alleged drunk driver was traveling south in the wrong lane and sideswiped both the ambulance and the Maplewood squad when they attempted to swerve out of the way.

The State Patrol reports that the suspected drunk driver was 27-year-old Jeffrey Bradley Ramond, of Maplewood. While he was unharmed in the crash, the Saturn Vue he was driving sustained severe damage.

Ramond was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of DWI.

The patrol says the ambulance sustained moderate damage and the squad car sustained minor damage.