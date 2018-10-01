MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 61-year-old Floodwood, Minnesota man has been struck and killed while inspecting damage to a vehicle in Aitkin County Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident took place at 7:47 p.m. Sunday on Highway 200 just west of Jacobson Township.

There, the state patrol says a Chevy Cruze was traveling east on Highway 200 when it struck an animal. The driver and passenger were out checking damage on the disabled vehicle when a Chrysler 200 traveling on the same road struck the passenger, who was outside checking damage.

The driver of the disabled vehicle, 64-year-old Thomas Steven Andor of Hibbing, was not injured.

The driver of the Chrysler 300, identified as 55-year-old Jane Marie Sautbine of Cloquet, was also uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.